Supporting the Asian American community amid rise in hate crimes

Throughout the last year of the pandemic, 3,795 hate incidents were received by the Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center.
Those dates range from Mid-March 2020 to the end of February 2021.
A vigil was held on Friday to promote solidarity and peace in the Asian American Pacific Islander community following an increase..
Rejecting racism and xenophobia. Clark County commissioners supporting the valley’s Asian American Pacific Islander community..