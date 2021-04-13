Tupelo receives Arboretum Certification for Music Bend Nature Trail

The City of Tupelo received its first Mississippi Arboretum Certification from the Mississippi Urban Forest Council during a ribbon-cutting this morning in Tupelo

The city, along with the state's urban forest council, and other local organizations, celebrated today the opening of the music bend nature trail arboretum.

Keep tupelo beautiful and the tupelo garden club collaborated on this project to bring the first of its kind to the county.

This project not only enhances tupelo's urban forest canopy but also provides educational and outdoor recreation opportunities in the community.

It's a great way to combine education as well as exercising and get out with nature you can make it a fun day by make it a hunt finding a fun fact but also it's a great way to see a tree and think that a great tree and i want it in my yard.

Keep tupelo beautiful and the tupelo garden club worked with local experts to tag and label 42 trees of distinct species at the