Reading shopping centre sees bumper first day back

The general manager of The Oracle in Reading says the shopping centre saw “about 40,000 people” through the doors on its first day back - “well over double the numbers we saw in June.” Non-essential retail reopened in England on Monday as the country moved to step two of its roadmap out of lockdown.

Report by Jonesia.

