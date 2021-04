Rachel Reeves on ‘really concerning’ Greensill scandal

The former head of Whitehall procurement, Bill Crothers, became an adviser to Greensill Capital while still working as a civil servant in a move approved by the Cabinet Office, it has emerged.

Labour’s Rachel Reeves described the revelation as “really concerning”.

Report by Jonesia.

