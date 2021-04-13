SUNY pauses J&J vaccines

Along with most other vaccination clinics, SUNY has put a pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

System was receiving vaccine doses specifically for students.

Intially 21-thousand vaccines for residential and non- commuter students.

14-thousand for private colleges... the johnson and johnson doses are now being replaced with pfizer.

Suny chancellor jim malatras issued a statement after the bombshell johnson and johnson recommendation came out this morning.

He says -- "today the cdc and fda issued a statement recommending a pause in the use ofhe johnson & hnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution.

New york state will follow the cdc and fda recommendation and pause the use of the johnson & johnson vaccine statewide immediately today while these health and safety agencies evaluate next steps.

All appointments forjohns vaccination