Beirut in shock as deadly explosion adds to suffering from Covid-19 and economic crisis

Go inside Beirut, Lebanon, where Ben Wedeman takes us inside CNN’s wrecked bureau after a massive explosion Tuesday killed dozens and sent thousands more to hospitals already overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.The blast, which was reportedly heard from more than one hundred miles away, has caused massive damage and is unprecedented even after decades of war and conflict, according to residents.
Drone footage shows Beirut port seven months after devastating blast
