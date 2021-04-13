What To Know If You Have Received The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

The CDC and FDA called for a pause on the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine because some patients developed rare blood clots.
WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall shares some advice.
The CDC and FDA called for a pause on the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine because some patients developed rare blood clots.
WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall shares some advice.
KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more on the pause and what it means for you if you got the J&J vaccine.
CBS4's Joan Murray has the details. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3wS9mTb