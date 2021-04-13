Brooklyn Center Officer and Police Chief Resign Following Shooting of Daunte Wright

Kim Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright on Sunday during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb.

I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, .., Kim Potter, Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer, via 'The New York Times'.

... but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department and my fellow officers if I resign immediately, Kim Potter, Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer, via 'The New York Times'.

During a press conference on Monday, Police Chief Tim Gannon referred to the shooting as "accidental" after his review of the body cam footage of the incident.

The footage seems to reveal that Potter thought she was using her Taser rather than her firearm on Wright as he attempted to get back into his car.

Potter, 48, was a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Police Department.

Police Chief Gannon's resignation was also announced on Tuesday, as was the firing of City Manager Mike Elliot