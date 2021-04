Gun vs. Stun gun: Police show protocol, training to prevent accidental discharge

PENTLAND HOME.WELL THE FORMER POLICE OFFICERCHARGED WITH SECOND-DEGREEMANSLAUGHTER AND THE SHOOTINGDEATH OF DANTE WRIGHT MADE HERFIRST COURT APPEARANCE TODAY BYVIDEO.OUR NBC AFFILIATE IS REPORTINGTHAT 48 YEAR OLD KIM POTTER SAIDFEW WORDS ACKNOWLEDGING THEJUDGE’S QUESTIONS.BOND WAS SAID AT 100,000 POTTERWAS CHARGED YESTERDAY AFTER SHERESIGNED BECAUSE OF THE SHOOTINGINVESTIGATORS.SAY THE BROOKLYN CENTER OFFICERMEANT TO PULL OUT HER TASER ANDINSTEAD FIRED HER GUN AT RIGHTAS HE TRIED TO GET AWAY DURINGSTOP ON SUNDAY.AND FOLLOWING THE ALLEGEDACCIDENTAL SHOOTING DEATH OFDANTE WRIGHT.THERE IS DISCUSSION ON TRAININGBEHIND WHEN AND HOW LAWENFORCEMENT OFFICERS SHOULD USETHEIR TASER OUR ALAN DEVLIN GOTA CLOSER LOOK FROM OFFICERS INTHE ANDERSON POLICE DEPARTMENTTRAINING DIVISION.A MISTAKE THAT COST A LIFEBROOKLYN CENTER POLICE OFFICERKIM POTTER ALLEGEDLY PULLING AGUN SHOOTING AND KILLING 20 YEAROLD DANTE WRIGHT WHEN SHE MEANTTO GRAB HER TASER.TASER TASER TASER, YOU SAY ITCOME OUT?THE WEAPON DISCHARGES AND THENYOU HEAR OH --.I SHOT IT TODAY STOP.SERGEANT DANNY HART WITH THEANDERSON POLICE DEPARTMENTWALKED US THROUGH THE PROTOCOLSTHAT ARE SUPPOSED TO PREVENTTHAT MISTAKE FROM EVER HAPPENINGOR TASER RECOMMENDS THAT THETASER BE CARRIED ON THE SUPPORTSIDE OR THE WEAK SIDE ALLOPPOSITE YOUR FIREARM GUN ANDTASER ON OPPOSITE SIDE SAMEPLACE EVERY TIME WEIGHTDIFFERENCE AND OBVIOUS COLORDIFFERENCE DIFFERENTIATE THE TWOTHE FIRST POSSIBILITY FOR THEDEADLY ERROR ACCORDING TOSERGEANT HART.SUPPORTER DIDN’T HAVE THEM INTHE RIGHT PLACE PROBABLY TIGHTBOTH HANDS PULL AND ONE OF THETHINGS.THEN I GOT STRAPPED IN AND GOT AFIRST-HAND ACCOUNT OF THE SECONDPOSSIBILITY HEY, SIR, CAN I SEEYOUR HANDS?SIR, TURN THE RED RIGHT HERE.SIR SAW IT COMING BEING IN THEHEAT OF THE MOMENT AND MAKINGTHE WRONG CALL.IT’S USUALLY OVER IN TWO TOTHREE SECONDS.THAT GIVES YOU A SHORT WINDOW OFOPPORTUNITY TO MAKE A DECISION.HEY, MA’AM, MA’AM.HEY BACK UP BACK UP.STOP STOP DROP THE BAT PUT THEBAT DOWN SEVERAL TIMES WHILEGOING THROUGH TRAINING WITHREALISTIC SCENARIOS.I FOUND MYSELF HESITATING ONWHAT TO DRAW AND WIN A GUN ORTASER.THE SAME TRAINING IS WHAT HELPSANDERSON OFFICERS GET IT RIGHTEVERY TIME MAN.NO.NO YOU DON’T MA’AM.MAN, I DO NOT WANT TO HAVE TOUSE THIS.MAN AND IT’S THIS TRAININGSERGEANT HART SAYS SHOULD HAVEKICKED IN WHEN OFFICER PORTERREACHED FOR HER B