Kansas City COVID-19 clinics await guidance on J&J vaccine

Kansas City metro clinics are waiting on more guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and when they can use it again.

AND OLDER.IT'S UNDERSTANDABLEYOU MAY NOW BECONCERNED ABOUT THEJOHNSON AND JOHNSONVACCINE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKEGETS PERSPECTIVE FROMA VACCINE TRIALPARTICIPANT.Patty Ludlow participated inthe Johnson & Johnsonvaccine trial last December..She found out she did get thevaccine and not a placebo.My personal perspective is, Iwould rather take the risk andpotentially have some side-effects, and i totallyunderstood i didnt knowexactly what would happen,but versus the chance ofgetting covid, I thought theriskaround getting a vaccinationwas lower..She said she doesn't regrether decision..That's why i wanted toparticipate in the trial to beable to contribute to that andtake bloodwork and continueto study, refine it andhopefullymake more advancesMany clinics around town, likehere at the KCVA, have had topivot and start using otherforms of the vaccine.

Theyplanned to use J&J but arenow using Pfizer instead.

Theysay they have enough fortoday and their upcomingclinic on Thursday.The VA and other clinics willwait for guidance from theCDC..

And it's theirunderstanding that moreinformation will come in amatter the upcoming days andweeksIn the cases that haveoccurred, none have occurredbeyond two weeks afterhaving received the vaccine,so if you received the vaccineseveral weeks or months agothen there's nothing to worryabout.Dr. Mark Steele with TrumanMedical Centers says the CDCmade their decision out of anabundance of caution..I would encourage people notto jump to any conclusions.We don't know any of thesecases are directly related toreceiving the vaccine orwhether or not they'renaturally occurring so that'ssome of the info the fda andcdc is going to dig intoSteele says the CDC'sresponse means the system isworking..

And that safety isnumber one.SARAH -- HAVE ANYSIMILAR ISSUES BEENREPORTED WITH THEOTHER TWO VACCINESAPPROVED FOR USE INTHE U-S?KEVIN -- THERE HAVEBEEN NO SUCH ISSUESWITH THE PFIZER ORMODERNA VACCINE.AND TODAY THE BIDENADMINISTRATION SAID ITSTILL HOPES TO HAVEVACCINE DOSES AVAILABLEFOR EVERY AMERICANADULT BY THE END OFNEXT MONTH.THANKS SARAH