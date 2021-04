Wyandotte County health leaders work to overcome COVID vaccine hesitancy

WYANDOTTE COUNTY THE NATIONALGUARD ARMORY HAS VACCINE CLINICSMONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY SOMESATURDAY HOURS AS WELL, BUTGETTING PEOPLE TO COME TOVACCINE CLINICS IN WYANDOTTECOUNTY IS A LITTLE HARDERACCORDING TO CDC DATA THOSENUMBERS SHOW AN ESTIMATED 22% OFPEOPLE ARE HESITANT TO GET ACOVID-19 VACCINE IN WYANDOTTECOUNTY THE HIGHEST ESTIMATES INTHE REGION COMPARE THAT TO 15%IN JOHNSON COUNTY.YOU’LL SEE THAT THE TOP CONCERNIS ABOUT SIDE EFFECTS LEADERSWITH VIBRANT HEALTH HAVE STUDIEDSURVEYS ABOUT RESIDENCY ALSOTRYING TO EDUCATE TRYING TOOVERCOME FEARS ABOUT GETTINGVACCINES ESPECIALLY AMONG PEOPLEOF COLOR WHO’VE OFTEN DISTRUSTEDVACCINES IN THE MEDICALCOMMUNITY WHO THE MESSAGING ISCOMING FROM IS CRUCIAL ANDMAKING SURE THAT THOSE COMMUNITYLEADERS HAVE THE INFORMATION ANDTHE UP-TO-DATE STATISTICS.IT’S UNDERSTANDABLE TO FEELOVERWHELMED WHEN IT COMES TOCOVID-19 VACCINES THE COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT PUTTING OUTSOCIAL MEDIA ADS ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE TO SIGN UP SAYING THEYHAVE SUPPLY AND THE PEOPLE TOPUT SHOTS IN ARMS.THAT’S THE EASY WORK THE HARDWORK IS THIS LONG-TERM BUILDINGTRUST WITH OUR COMMUNITYWYANDOTTE COUNTY ALSO WORKINGWITH ITS HEALTH EQUITY TASKFORCE TO GET MORE PEOPLE TO GETVACCINES TO MAKE SURE THEY KNOWVACCINES ARE SAFE.