WEB EXTRA: Dr. Fauci Says J&J Vaccine Pause Will Help Us Learn More, Alert Physicians

The FDA and CDC paused use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of 6 cases of blood clots.

Tuesday (4/13), Dr. Anthony Fauci said: "The pause not only allows us to take a look at the cases and learn more, but it is also a signal out there to help the physicians."