Saltillo House Fire Follow

Landlord says he does not know what caused the fire

Dominquez was on the property when i arrived this morning.

He talked to me on camera about what happened.

This is the mobile home behind that caught fire at 239 county road 25 hundred in lee county.

"somebody called me and said your trailer is on fire .

She said wow i can't believe it you know.

Jose dominguez said he is the owner of the mobile home.

There were four people inside the house when it caught fire.

First responders flew one child to lebonheur children't hospital in memphis.

The other child got hurt but chief nowell said he doesn't know how badly.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

Dominguez says he and his family tried to help those who were inside the mobile home.

"my family took the little babies to the doctors and everything .

You know.

There was a fire you know.

Everything is good."

I asked about the many animals that were on the property.

"what's with all the animals do they raise animals are something?

No the animals are fine .everything is great you know."

So were you here to feed them?

Everything is fine thank you."

Standup.."i went to a neighbor's house next door no one answered .

No one else here in the neighborhood that i checked with seem to know anything about the people who live there nor did they want to go on camera."

Domiguez continued to walk around the property after our conversation.

He said saltillo, guntown, birmingham ridge, and cedar hill fire departments all responded.

Reporting live in lee county