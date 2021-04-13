Singing River Health System halts Johnson and Johnson vaccination distribution

After the Mississippi State Department of Health instructed medical health professionals to suspend the distribution of Johnson and Johnson vaccines earlier today, Singing River Health System has been working to assure that those who have already made vaccination appointments are still able to be vaccinated.

sarah duffey, srhs director of media relations: "as of right now, singing river health system hasn't had any patients who have received the j&j vaccine to have any adverse effects, but if they do end up having some of those symptoms that the health department says could be an issue, just please contact the health care provider or one of our medical clinics."

duffey tells news 25 singing river has plenty of the other two vaccines to give to those in the community who want to get

