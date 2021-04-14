Local residents react to the recommended pause of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

Memorial and Singing River Health System are both continuing with community vaccination events using only the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccines.

- news 25's sabria reid, get the- reaction of medical - professionals and community - members on the recent johnson - and johnson vaccine pause.- 0:21-0:26>- - on tuesday the mississippi- department of health instructed- a - pause to physicians, clinics an- hospitals using - the single dose johnson and - johnson covid vaccine due to- the concerns of blood clots.- - now memorial hospital is- rescheduling patients who - have already scheduled johnson- and johnson vaccine - appointments.

- rachel walker,manager of- population health memorial- hospital: - "we were prepared for johnson and johnson, we found out - yesterday that we - - - - were on pause, so we had to - contact our patients and let- them know it would be - pfizer today."

The response is not what walker- expected.

- sabria reid, news 25: - "out of the 50 vaccination appointment that were originall- scheduled - for the johnson and johnson - vaccines about half of those- patients agreed to- take the pfizer vaccine.

While- the other half agreed to wait - until johnson and - johnson became available again.- rachel walker,manager of- population health memorial- hospital: - "i was shocked that patients said they were going to wait, - most people are just- - - wanting to get any vaccine at - this point."

"they asked us to call them whe they were going to give the - johnson and johnson - again."

Singing river and memorial- hospitals are still planning- community vaccine events.

- dr.tana cooper, family medicine- and occupational medicine - "the events are still on, we also have a large supply of - pfizer and moderna- vaccines for all of our - clinics."

Ricky mccorvey, chairman of the- trustee board at solomon temple- a.m.e.

Zion church in moss poin- still encourages the- public to get vaccinated.

- ricky mccorvey, chairman of the- trustee board:- " the vaccines have been tested by qualified medical personnel- and i'm - quite sure, to me they have bee- doing a great job in keeping th- public informed - what's safe and what's not- safe."

At solomon temple the second- dose pfizer vaccine - drive thru is scheduled for - thursday from 8am to 10am .

- "everyone who came out the firs time come out and get your- second vaccine and- so you can complete the process- and you'll be another person in- the community that's- safe."

In moss point, sabria reid, new- 25.