Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Local residents react to the recommended pause of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

Credit: WXXV
Memorial and Singing River Health System are both continuing with community vaccination events using only the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccines.

- news 25's sabria reid, get the- reaction of medical - professionals and community - members on the recent johnson - and johnson vaccine pause.- 0:21-0:26>- - on tuesday the mississippi- department of health instructed- a - pause to physicians, clinics an- hospitals using - the single dose johnson and - johnson covid vaccine due to- the concerns of blood clots.- - now memorial hospital is- rescheduling patients who - have already scheduled johnson- and johnson vaccine - appointments.

- rachel walker,manager of- population health memorial- hospital: - "we were prepared for johnson and johnson, we found out - yesterday that we - - - - were on pause, so we had to - contact our patients and let- them know it would be - pfizer today."

The response is not what walker- expected.

- sabria reid, news 25: - "out of the 50 vaccination appointment that were originall- scheduled - for the johnson and johnson - vaccines about half of those- patients agreed to- take the pfizer vaccine.

While- the other half agreed to wait - until johnson and - johnson became available again.- rachel walker,manager of- population health memorial- hospital: - "i was shocked that patients said they were going to wait, - most people are just- - - wanting to get any vaccine at - this point."

"they asked us to call them whe they were going to give the - johnson and johnson - again."

Singing river and memorial- hospitals are still planning- community vaccine events.

- dr.tana cooper, family medicine- and occupational medicine - "the events are still on, we also have a large supply of - pfizer and moderna- vaccines for all of our - clinics."

Ricky mccorvey, chairman of the- trustee board at solomon temple- a.m.e.

Zion church in moss poin- still encourages the- public to get vaccinated.

- ricky mccorvey, chairman of the- trustee board:- " the vaccines have been tested by qualified medical personnel- and i'm - quite sure, to me they have bee- doing a great job in keeping th- public informed - what's safe and what's not- safe."

At solomon temple the second- dose pfizer vaccine - drive thru is scheduled for - thursday from 8am to 10am .

- "everyone who came out the firs time come out and get your- second vaccine and- so you can complete the process- and you'll be another person in- the community that's- safe."

In moss point, sabria reid, new- 25.

