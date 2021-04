Greenville Drive thrilled to welcome fans back to Fluor Field soon

THE BALLPARK THIS YEAR.WE’RE JUST 21 DAYS AWAY NOW FROMTHE GREENVILLE DRIVES SEASONOPENER AND FOR AN ORGANIZATIONTHAT PRIDES ITSELF ON BEING ANINTEGRAL PART OF THE GREENVILLECOMMUNITY.THE DRIVE IS THRILLED TO WELCOMEFANS BACK TO FLUOR FIELDS ON MAY4TH AND BEYOND THRILLED TO SAYIS THE SCREEN SAYS BASEBALL ISBACK AFTER 20 MONTHS WITHOUTDRIVE BASEBALL.THE TEAM SEASON IS JUST AROUNDTHE CORNER WHEN THE GATES OFFLUOR FIELD OPEN ON MAY 4TH.THE BALLPARK WILL BE FILLED AT50% CAPACITY.WITH AROUND 2,200 FANS INATTENDANCE TO HAVE FANS HERE ANDTO HAVE THEM.SOCIAL DISTANCED BUT YOU KNOWBUZZING AROUND AND CREATING THATELECTRIC ATMOSPHERE.IT’S PRETTY EXCITING FANS I GOTO A JURORS HAVE BEEN SET UPTHROUGHOUT THE BALLPARK AS MAYTURNS INTO JUNE AND JUNE TURNSINTO JULY.WE’RE HOPING THAT THOSELIMITATIONS IF YOU WILL BEEXPANDED.LE GAY ON SALE STARTING THISSATURDAY WHEN THE DRIVE WILLALSO HOLD A SPECIAL COMMUNITYFANFEST EVENT.EVENT.IT’S A CHANCE TO YOU KNOW, COME.YOU KNOW CHECK OUT OUR NEWEST,YOU KNOW, MERCHANDISE OFFERINGSFOOD OFFERINGS TICKET PLANOFFERINGS FOR THE DRIVE SEEING.FANS TO YOU KNOW, BRING BASEBALLBACK IS AN ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONFOR YOU KNOW FOR THE COMMUNITYAND TO SAY THANK YOU I THINK ISWHAT I’M LOOKING FORWARD TO THEMOST IN TERMS OF HOW MANY FANSCAN COME TO A GAME IN TH ATFOUR FIELDS.