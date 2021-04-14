Oregon Tech women's soccer 'hungry' for NAIA tournament

After an early exit in 2019, the Hustlin' Owls are ready to make a deep run in this year's NAIA National Women's Soccer Tournament.

To their second straight n-a-i-a national tournament.

And it's thanks in part to two of their players.

Senior amy morikawa and freshman mehana ortiz.

Morikawa was the anchor for the owls back line that produced 10 clean sheets in 12 games.

The fullerton, california-native played over 900 minutes this season, a big reason why opponents were only able to manage 4 goals during the 12-game season.

On the other end of the field, ortiz was the conference's best playmaker.

Her 11 assists were more than double the next highest player in the conference.

The freshman also scored 8 goals, finishing second in the conference behind teammate maddie miller.

Now ortiz and morikawa have their sights set on making a run in the n-a-i-a tournament-- a chance to redeem themselves for an early exit in 2019.

Amy morikawa: "we're all really hungry.

And i don't think there's a chance we'll come out timid because i think one, we're on an upswing and two, we always play for each other, which is a really dangerous combination."

Joining morikawa and ortiz in the conference awards list are four other owls.

Abby herbert and maddie miller both 1-st team selections.