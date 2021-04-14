All 50 States Suspend Use Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

All 50 states have suspended use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.
Some health officials are worried about patients who won't want to be vaccinated now, especially where hesitancy has been an issue; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Indiana and Illinois respond to Johnson and Johnson vaccine concerns
CDC and FDA Recommend Pause
of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Due to Rare Cases of Blood Clots.
Six cases of "rare and..