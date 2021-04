Kumbh draws comparisons with Tablighi Jamaat: What covid? | Oneindia News

While India takes on a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, a wave of jokes and memes is going around on the internet about how coronavirus does not infect people at election rallies or the kumbh mela.

The latter in particular is drawing comaprison to the tablighi jamaat gathering last year.

