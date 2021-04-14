Ranveer Singh to star in Shankar's adaptation of 'Anniyan'

Tamil hit machine Shankar directs Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in the official adaptation of his 2005 Tamil blockbuster "Anniyan", which stars Vikram.

The film is slated to go on the floors in Mid 2022.

