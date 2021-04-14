‘Class 12 students equally anxious’: Sisodia on Class 10 exam getting cancelled

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to cancel Class 10 CBSE board exams and appealed that the same decision should be taken for Class 12 students as well.

"I am happy that Class 10 exams are being cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. I know that Class 12 students will be anxious over the rescheduling," said Sisodia.

"Similar to what was done for Class 10 students, I appeal to the government to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board exams. It is very important to stay at homes during these troubled times," he added.

