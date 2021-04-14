COVID patients try 'smell training' to help taste, smell return

A number of things can cause you to lose your sense of taste and smell and its been a common side effect from COVID-19.
People say they can't smell at all while they have the virus and some say this lingers even after they've recovered.
A number of things can cause you to lose your sense of taste and smell and its been a common side effect from COVID-19.
People say they can't smell at all while they have the virus and some say this lingers even after they've recovered.
The Guardian has had unique access to University College London hospital's long Covid clinic where patients are treated for a..