Covid: Is the new virus mutant undetectable by RT-PCR test? Delhi doctor answers

Some new mutants of coronavirus seem to be undetectable by RTPCR tests, said Dr Souradipta Chandra, consultant physician at Delhi's Helvetia Medical Centre on Friday.

"New mutant seems to be undetectable by RT-PCR test.

I believe there are double and triple mutant varieties that have been discovered and due to change in structure, RT-PCR tests are unable to detect them.

New varieties seem to cause new symptoms," he said.

"We're seeing patients with diarrhoea, abdominal pain, rashes, conjunctivitis, confusion state, brain fog, bluish discolouration of fingers and toes, bleeding through nose and throat apart from usual symptoms of sore throat, body ache, fever, loss of smell and taste," Dr Chandra said.

