Former ‘Bachelor’ , Colton Underwood , Comes out as Gay.

Underwood told Robin Roberts that he is gay during a ‘Good Morning America’ interview that aired on Wednesday morning.

I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time

I'm gay.

I came to terms with that earlier this year.

I came to terms with that earlier this year.

Underwood also told Roberts he wished he had accepted himself sooner, but he lacked faith in his support system.

I wish I would have had faith in my friends and family a little bit more.

, Colton Underwood, via ‘Good Morning America’.

The former ‘Bachelor’ starred on season 23 of the ABC show and dated contestant Cassie Randolph following the finale until April 2020