Benedict Cumberbatch On New British Spy Film 'The Courier'

Benedict Cumberbatch is taking on his latest spy role in "The Courier", in which he portrays salesman Greville Wynne who is turned into a Cold War spy to put an end to the Cuban missile crisis.

Speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the actor discusses the importance of bringing this true story to life on-screen in today's climate.