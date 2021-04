UPDATE: Child rescued from North Las Vegas house fire has died

The North Las Vegas Fire Department says a 4-year-old boy who was rescued from a house fire Tuesday night has died.

ELEVEN FELONY CHARGES IN 2009.WE HAVE AN UPDATE THISMIDDAYA 4-YEAR-OLD BOY - RESCUEDFROM A HOUSE FIRE HAS DIED.THATS ACCORDING TO THENORTH LAS VEGAS FIRE DEPARTMENT.THE FIRE HAPPENED AROUND6-30 LAST NIGHT AT A HOME NEARCHEYENNE AND CIVIC CENTER.ANOTHER CHILD IS STILLRECOVERING.THE CAUSE IS UNDER