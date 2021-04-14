Amazon, Google, Starbucks Among Companies Opposing Voting Restrictions

Amazon, Google, Starbucks Among Companies Opposing Voting Restrictions.

Hundreds of executives from high-profile companies have signed a "nonpartisan" statement condemning discriminatory voting legislation.

It was printed in 'The New York Times' on April 14.

The statement was organized by Ken Chenault and Ken Frazier.

We all should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and to oppose any discriminatory legislation on measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot, Statement, via 'The New York Times'.

Others companies that signed the statement include BlackRock, Target, Netflix, Bank of America, Facebook.

Twitter, Microsoft, Mastercard, Cisco and more.

Notable companies that did not sign the statement include Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines and Home Depot.

Those companies, which are based in Georgia, recently caught flak for speaking out against the bill Gov.

Brian Kemp signed into law, enacting sweeping voting restrictions.

They said they were "wary because of the blowback they had received after their earlier statements on voting rights but also did not feel the need to speak again."