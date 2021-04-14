Heathrow arrivals face six-hour queues for Covid-19 checks

Travellers arriving at Heathrow are being forced to queue for up to six hours due to coronavirus checks at the border, an airport executive said.Chief solutions officer Chris Garton told MPs that “the situation is becoming untenable” and the police have been forced to step in.Giving evidence to the Commons Transport Select Committee, he explained that wait times in recent days have typically been “well in excess of two hours and up to six hours”.He said: “We’re starting to see disruption in some of the arriving passengers.