Mhm.

A man and a five yearand killed in a Delta townnight and a three year oldinjured.

The Eaton Countywere dispatched to a home,around 11 pm on Tuesday.

Awas found dead when they afound two Children sufferiA five year old girl was pto the hospital in criticaEthan Ben Singer says he wand heard yelling and sirekind of far away and thenhere.

And so I looked outsaw like paramedics or pollike one of the child outand then police cars showecarter says her mom was into the house for a bonfireher mom stayed home.

It'ssad that we've grown up heand nothing has ever happesays, the man who died livand he did not live in thahe was the father of the kthe kids as awesome and suare investigating and ther