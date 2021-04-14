5pm Fatal Richmond Crash Victim Identified 04.14.2021

THE CORONER HAS IDENTIFIED A WOMAN KILLED TUESDAY AFTERNOON IN A CRASH IN RICHMOND.

The coroner says rhodus was a passenger in one of the cars.

The drivers of both cars were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.