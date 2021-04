Baseball parents upset over vaccine requirement

FOR THE SOUTHERN ATHLETICJUNIOR BUT NOW THEY ALONG WITHTEAMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY ARECHOOSING TO SKIP COOPERSTOWNDREAMS PARK THIS SUMMER AWEEK-LONG CAMP FEATURING TEAMSFROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY AFTERORGANIZERS RELEASED THIS MEMOLAST WEEK SAYING ANY PARTICIPANT12 YEARS AND OLDER MUST BEVACCINATED FOR COVID-19.WE ARE A LITTLE SURPRISED.AT THE FACT THAT THEY WANTED THEKIDS TO BE VACCINATED.IN A LOT OF US JUST DON’TSUPPORT THAT SPECIALLY RIGHT NOWWITH A VACCINATION NOT BEINGAVAILABLE TO KIDS RIGHT NOW.NONE OF THE COVID-19 VACCINESHAVE BEEN APPROVED FOR CHILDRENUNDER THE AGE OF 16 TOM WALSHDISAPPOINTED FOR HIS SON QUINNALONG WITH OTHER TEAMMATES WHOWORKED HARD FUNDRAISIN TO HELPPAY FOR CAMP EXPENSES ROUGHLY$20,000 FOR THE TEAM AND SINCETHEIR 12, THEY WON’T HAVEANOTHER CHANCE TO PLAY THERE.I KNOW A LOT OF KIDS MISSED OUTON LAST YEAR BECAUSE OF THECOVID-19, BUT THERE’S ANOPPORTUNITY TO DO IT THIS YEARAND AND NOW THESE KIDS AREN’TGOING TO HAVE THE OPPORTUNITYBECAUSE OF THE MANDATE OUR VOICEWORKED REALLY HARD TO FOR THISONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITYCHRISTIAN.ROBINSON’S SON ALSO PLAYS ON THETEAM PEOPLE ARE HESITANT TO MAKEA DECISION ON THE VACCINE PRIORTO APPROVAL AND THEY’RE HESITANTMAKE A DECISION ON VACCINESFOR CHILDREN WITHOUT SPEAKING TOTHEIR MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS, ANDWE CERTAINLY DON’T WANT TO MAKETHAT DECISION SOLELY FORBASEBALL AND RIGHT NOW IT’S NOTCLEAR THAT TEAMS WHO PULL OUTWILL BE REIMBURSED.WE WERE REQUIRED TO SEND FINALPAYMENTS AND IN MARCH AND THENTHEY SENT THE VACCINEREQUIREMENTS OUT LAST WEEK.AND NOW DON’T WANT TO GIVE AREFUNDS A IT JUST SEEMSCRIMINAL EVEN IF THEY ONLYRETAIN THE DEPOSITS.THEY STILL STAND TO MAKEMILLIONS OF DOLLARS OFFCANCELLATIONS THEY CHANGE THEREQUIREM