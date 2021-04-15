Flashback Movie (2021) – Dylan O'Brien, Maika Monroe, Hannah Gross

Flashback Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot synopsis: Frederick Fitzell (Dylan O'Brien, THE MAZE RUNNER) is living his best life—until he starts having horrific visions of Cindy (Maika Monroe, IT FOLLOWS), a girl who vanished in high school.

He reaches out to old friends with whom he used to take a mystery drug called Mercury, but realizes the only solution lies deep within his own memories.

So Frederick goes on a terrifying mental odyssey to learn the truth.

This mind-bending thriller also stars Hannah Gross (JOKER) and Emory Cohen (BROOKLYN).