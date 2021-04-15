ISU Baseball

The season plays out for isu... the sycamores were practicing this afternoon at bob warn field, getting ready for their home opener friday when they host valpo in game one of a three game mvc series.... after an unheard of 24 road games to start the season isu finally gets to play at home and they are very excited about it..... the terre haute rex today announced former west vigo star kaleb hannahs will be playing for them this summer... hannahs is currently playing at valpo...as a freshman he's started all 21 games this year for valpo, batting 276 with a homer and right rbi.....he's tied for second on the team with 22 hits.... kaleb told sports 10 he can wait to play for all the terre haute fans.... purdue opens play in the ncaa women's volleyball tournament thursday in omaha... the nationally ranked boilermakers believe they can make a deep run, to do that they'll be relying on a terre haute native... < caitlyn newton is no stranger to playing in big matches for purdue.

All four years of her career she's been apart of the