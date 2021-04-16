Records for career touchdowns, points and all-purpose yards.... keyes is a member of the college football hall of fame... back in 1987 he was voted purdue's all-time greatest player, when the program celebrated their 100-year anniversary... baseball is a way of life for the hannahs family.... with dad mitch coaching at isu and his sons derek and kaleb playing d1 baseball.... but this weekend this baseball family will experience something they never have before on the diamond... << former west vigo star kaleb hannahs has stepped in and started all 21 games this season at valpo.... the freshman is batting .286, with a homer and eight rbi....his dad mitch has been impressed with the way his son has handled playing college baseball.

"part of me proud he's been able to get in there and on the field as much as he has.

I know how hard it is to play at this level as a true freshman".

This weekend will mark the first time coach hannahs will get to see his son play in person in college as kaleb and valpo visit his dad and the 23rd ranked sycamores... "going to be weird".

"you're a dad before you're a coach.

Part of me that roots for him.

I don't mind if he gets a hit if we're up 7-8 runs".

This three game series between isu and valpo will also be the first time coach hannahs has ever gone against one of his own kids.

Mitch coached kaleb when he was younger and taught him a lot about the game....kaleb is well aware no one knows his game better than his dad.

"he'll have a pretty good scouting report on me.

Tough weekend to hit".

This weekends matchup has had the hannahs family group text chats blowing up.

"him and i haven't been the one talking.

Been my brother talking smack to me".

Of course with mitch and kaleb going against each other the questions begs, who is mom amy, along with the older siblings kylee and derek cheering for this weekend.

"she's supporting both.

Her and my sister wearing sweatshirt that has valpo and isu logo on it".

"so far i'm ahead.

I got derek and kylie on my side and mom is