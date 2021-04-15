USI Baseball Rallies in Last At-Bat to Beat KWC

... the sign might say " welcome to panther park" ... however kentucky wesleyan was a rude host early to u-s-i ... ............. already up 4-0 in the 4th ... k-w-c adds to their pad ... chase andrews lifts a sky shot to center that falls in front of a diving austin moody ... scoring ben wilcoxson ... ............... down five in the 5th ... the screaming eagles take flight ... with two aboard ... adam wildeman ropes a clutch ribbie rip to right ... plating bryce krizan ... ............... next it's michael conner ... lining a sac-fly to center ... allowing ethan hunter to tally ... southern indiana would strike for 4 runs in their last at-bat ... rallying to win 6-5 ... to