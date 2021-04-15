Nancy Drew S02E13 The Beacon of Moonstone Island

Nancy Drew 2x13 "The Beacon of Moonstone Island" Season 2 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - IT’S COMPLICATED – Gil (guest star Praneet Akilla) insists on helping Nancy (Kennedy McMann) investigate a hunch on Moonstone Island, but Ace (Alex Saxon) and Amanda (guest star Aadila Dosani) are forced to step in when he is unable to be there for her.

Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) begins questioning Nancy’s loyalty.

Lastly, Odette (guest star Anja Savcic) is getting on George’s (Leah Lewis) last nerve.

Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star.

Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (213).

Original airdate 4/21/2021.