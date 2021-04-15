Former Northrop Basketball Star Sydney Curry Signs with Kansas

Let's take you back to february 27, 2019..that was the day sydney curry celebrated his signing to play basketball at miami of ohio..

And now here he is, just over two years later, cementing his commitment to the kansas jayhawks..after his plans with miami fell through, curry proceeded to enroll at john a logan community college, where he has dominated the juco ranks over the last two seasons..matter of fact, curry was just named co-player of the year in both his conference and region on wednesday..the northrop grad is averaging over 13 points and 8 rebounds per game this season..curry committed to kansas back in november..he chose the three time national champion jayhawks over offers from maryland, texas a&m, seton