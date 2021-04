Fatima Sana Sheikh on working with Jaideep Ahlawat in Ajeeb Daastaans

Ajeeb Daastaans’ Fatima Sana Sheikh and Jaideep Ahlawat get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'.The Netfilx anthology is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

