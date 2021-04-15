First local Habitat for Humanity home in 2021 to help Huntington single mother

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne kicked off its building season on Wednesday for Ashlee Cochrane and her son Theo.

Ashlee cochrane, future homeowner: "i'm just so glad that this is finally happeni ng."ashlee cochrane and her son theo are getting a new home.the first home of building season for habitat for humanity of greater fort wayne.

Ceo andrew gritzmaker says the goal is to build 12 homes this season in allen and huntington counties.andrew gritzmaker, ceo hfhgfw: "this is kind of like our super bowl at habitat.

So this first house really sets the tone for the rest of the season."the chosen families each put in at least 200 hours of sweat equity including financial literacy classes and volunteer hours... and in return they will have a no-interest mortgage on their home.andrew gritzmaker, ceo hfhgfw: "i often say a habitat home is one of the hardest homes you can get, but there's a lot of pride in that sweat equity and repayment."for cochrane, it's an opportunity to watch her son grow up in the same town she was raised.

Ashlee cochrane, future homeowner: "i think it's really important for him to grow up with that sense of family, that sense of community."stand up: right now it might look like just a frame, but in 3 or 4 months this will be the cochrane's new home.ashlee cochrane, future homeowner: "it'll be really cool once it's done to be able to like go into my house and say 'i helped build this.'

Not a lot of people can say that."she knows her hard work will be rewarding in the end.ashlee cochrane, future homeowner: "i think me and theo will definitely have to have a dance party through the house and just celebrate."

Cochrane hopes her success story will inspire others to apply for a habitat home.

Ashlee cochrane, future homeowner: "people out here who are single parents or lower income, it is possible.

You put in the work, and you can achieve the dream of home ownership."in huntington, i'm kelsey mannix, fox55 news.

And for more information on habitat for humanity's work in the community, you can visit our website w-f-f-t dot com.