Vaccinated Travelers Are at Low Risk to Themselves But They Can Continue to Spread the Coronavirus

As of April 2nd, the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans can travel domestically at “low risk” to themselves, the key word being “to themselves”.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
As of April 2nd, the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans can travel domestically at “low risk” to themselves, the key word being “to themselves”.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
Dr. Anthony Fauci explains why he considers flying a low-risk activity at the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic, but..
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand announced Tuesday it will open a long-anticipated travel bubble with Australia on..