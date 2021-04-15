Body shop keeps up with busy times after hail storm

Although COVID-19 safety recommendations are causing new ways to conduct business, when hail falls like it did last weekend, a local auto body shop has adapted with the times and is staying busy.

The hail that fell across the viewing area last week... with over 8 years in the business, moody's collision is busy as ever.

Since last friday's storm that dumped close to three inches of rain and golf ball to tennis ball sized hail over the area, chris says the shop is facing many more estimate requests per day than usual.

The damages match their volume.

Monday was kind of crazy people were in and out all-day as of yesterday afternoon we looked at least fifty cars scheduled folks in for repairs a vehicle can be repaired or replaced it's a good thing for these body shops it bringing in a lot of work.

Average hail repairs can take anywhere between two days to two weeks to complete.

