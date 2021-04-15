Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Announce Split

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Announce Split.

The celebrity couple, who had been together since 2017, revealed the news in an exclusive joint statement to ‘Today.’.

We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.

We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, to 'Today'.

Lopez and Rodriguez didn’t reveal anything more about their relationship and instead said they “wish[ed] the best for each other.” .

We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.

Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, to 'Today'.

The pair’s official breakup comes after rumors of relationship issues in March.

At the time, Lopez and Rodriguez denied those rumors, saying they were “inaccurate” and that they were “working through some things.”