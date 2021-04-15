RAF wings and orders from Denmark and Greece chosen by Philip for altar display

The Duke of Edinburgh personally selected the regalia that will be on the altar for his funeral.

Stephen Segrave, Secretary of the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood, explains what has been arranged, and why certain regalia was chosen.Philip’s insignia - the medals and decorations conferred on him by the UK and Commonwealth countries - together with his Royal Air Force wings and Field Marshal’s baton will be pre-positioned on nine cushions on the altar in St George's Chapel, Windsor.

The duke also included insignia from Denmark and Greece - the Order of the Elephant and Order of the Redeemer - in a nod to his birth heritage.