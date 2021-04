Nevadans still can't file for unemployment on DETR website

MAN.... DURING A TRAFFIC STOP.BLOCKED WITH NO ACCESS.TONIGHT...NEVADANS STILL CAN’T FILEFOR UNEMPLOYENT ON THE DETRWEBSITE.THANK YOU FOR STAYING WITHUS ..

LIVE AT 6-30...THE SAME ERROR MESSAGES WEREPORTED..... EARLIER THISWEEK..... ARE STILL PLAGUINGCLAIMANTS.... ACROSS THE VALLEY.13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER.... BREE GUY EXPLAINS..HOW PEOPLE’S FRUSTRATIONSARE TAKING..... A PHYSICAL *AND*MENTAL TOLL.IT’S BEEN 4 DAYS SINCE DETR SAIDTHE FILING PORTAL WOULD BE BACKUP AND RUNNING.IT’S STILL DOWN.THAT’S 4 DAYS OF PEOPLE NOTGETTING ANSWERS, JUST ERRORMESSAGES."IT’S BEEN A YEAR SINCE THEPANDEMIC HIT.

YOU WOULD THINKTHEY WOULD HAVE IT FIGURED OUTBY NOW."THE SITE SHOULD’VE BEENACCESSIBLE BY SATURDAY EVENING.FOUR DAYS LATER, PEOPLE STILLCAN’T GET IN TO FILE FORUNEMPLOYMENT.RECURRING ISSUES WITH DETR ARETAKING A TOLL ON PEOPLE’SHEALTH."I HAD TO GO ON ANTI ANXIETYMEDICATION BECAUSE I AM SOSTRESSED OUT ABOUT NOT BEINGABLE TO WORK, NOT BEING ABLE TOFIND A JOB AND NOW THIS."JONES HAS BEEN CALLING SINCESATURDAY.HE SAYS HE CALLS MULTIPLE TIMESA DAY BUT CAN’T GET THROUGH."WE’RE STRUGGLING TO PAY OURRENT.

WE’RE STRUGGLING TO BUYGROCERIES.

WE’RE STRUGGLING TOPAY THE LIGHT BILL.

WE HAVE ANEVICTION NOTICE PENDING."DETR ONCE AGAIN POSTED A GENERICRESPONSE STATING THAT IT’SWORKING HARD TO GET THE ISSUEFIXED.WE REACHED OUT TO THE GOVERNOR’SOFFICE WITH NO RESPONSE INREGARD TO THIS ISSUE.JUST A REDIRECTION TO DETR."I’M JUST SO OVER IT THAT I’MREADY TO GO BACK TO SCHOOL, GETA DIFFERENT CAREER AND MOVE OUTOF NEVADA.

I’M SO OVER IT.

THISSTATE IS ATTACKING LOCALS.

THEYARE DO WEIRD STUFF WITH THEIRUNEMPLOYMENT ACCOUNTS.

THERE ISNO OVERSIGHT OR LIABILITY."DETR ANNOUNCED PEOPLE CAN FILEFOR THE WEEK THEY MISSED DUE TOTHIS ISSUE IN ADDITION TO FILINGFOR THE UPCOMING WEEK.WE ARE STILL WAITING ON ANUPDATE AS TO WHEN THE SITE WILLBE FIXED AND WHEN PEOPLE CAN GETTHEIR MONEY.REPORTING FROM DETR, BREE GUY,