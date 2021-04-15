US Levies Sanctions Against Russia for 2020 Election Interference

An executive order outlining the sanctions was signed by President Joe Biden on April 15.

Six Russian technology companies have been blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury.

10 members of the Russian Embassy personnel in Washington, D.C., are to be expelled from the U.S. 32 other individuals and entities have also been sanctioned by the Treasury.

According to a Biden administration official, aspects of America's response to Russian interference in the 2020 election will "remain unseen.".

The official also stated that the actions are meant to be "resolute but proportionate" to the conduct of Russia.

An official of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service stated that the country would respond to "such aggressive actions" with a "strong rebuff."