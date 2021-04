Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in 'tit-for-tat response' to Biden sanctions

Russia will ask 10 US diplomats to leave the country in a “tit-for-tat response” to the Biden administration expelling 10 Russian diplomats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

The Biden administration targeted Russia with sanctions and diplomatic expulsions for its interference in the 2020 US election, its SolarWinds cyberattack and its ongoing occupation and “severe human rights abuses” in Crimea.