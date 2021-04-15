George County alum Justin Steele impresses in MLB debut

They say there’s a first time for everything and George County alum Justin Steele can now say that about his Major League Baseball career.

Ninth.- they say there's a first time - for everything... and george- county- alum justin steele can now say- that... about his major league- baseball career.- two nights ago... the former- rebel made his chicago cubs - debut, against the milwaukee- brewers... throwing a - scoreless inning-and-a- third..- with two strikeouts...- while giving up just one hit an- walk.

- steele was a fifth-round- selection of the cubbies, back- in- 20-14... and got the chance to- pitch pretty close to home, in- 20-19... as a visiting tennesse- - - smokies player... against the - biloxi shuckers.- at the time... he was the - eighth- ranked prospect... of - the cubs.

