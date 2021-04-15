Derek Chauvin Trial: Both Sides Rest Cases, Former Officer Chooses Not To Testify

Both sides have rested their cases in the trial of Derek Chauvin.
The former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd chose not to testify in this own defense; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.
