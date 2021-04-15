Cooper Tires holds job fair for new employees

Cooper Tires is holding a job fair in Tupelo today as part of an effort to hire a significant number of new employees for its plant.

The need for new employees is due to increased demand for cooper tires products... last year, cooper tires offered jobs to anyone who wanted to work at the plant and 100 people decided to rejoin the company... .for hard workers" cooper tires is in unique situation during covid we actually seen business increased so we are always looking to add team members we actually added 100 jobs last year we are still trying to fill some of those and we got some other opportunity that have come up as well so always looking for hard workers.

The entry-level position jobs offer a starting pay of $15.46 an hour and up, with many positions paying in the $17 an hour range.

The positions carry full benefits and overtime is available.

