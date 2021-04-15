RPD hosts informational session on tasers

Per Rochester Police Department's policy an officers hand gun sits on the opposite side of the taser on their duty belts.

Calling for more serious charges against the officer involved shooting of daunte wright is not only drawing attention to minnesota... it's also bringing to light a nearly two decade old incident that involved an officer on the rochester police department.... katie tell us some more about the departments push to be transparent.

"* only twice in the past two decades did an officer mistake a gun for a taser in a deadly minnesota encounter... and one of those times was here in rochester ?

*- in 2002.

Rochester police has been more than transparent about the incident... and continued thier efforts to maintain and build solid relationships with the public today.... what you're looking at is an event this morning.

"* and its training and use of force policy.

Chief jim franklin describes the specific scenarios that could lead an officer to use force.

"what's the totality of the circumstances.

What's the propsenity for violence if a person gets away.

Is it necessary, is it reasonable?

What's the public interest?

All of those factors are being weighted in the decision to use force.

It's also important to take into consideration..

.

Police officers have only split?

"* seconds to make decisions.

